Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd (PPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd (TSE:PPY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.19.

Several research analysts have commented on PPY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Painted Pony Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. dropped their price objective on Painted Pony Petroleum from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Painted Pony Petroleum from C$13.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Painted Pony Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Painted Pony Petroleum from C$11.75 to C$10.25 in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Painted Pony Petroleum (TSE:PPY) traded up 0.80% on Monday, reaching $5.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,474 shares. Painted Pony Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.73. The company’s market cap is $504.80 million.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/painted-pony-petroleum-ltd-ppy-given-average-rating-of-hold-by-analysts.html.

About Painted Pony Petroleum

Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd. is a natural gas company in Western Canada. The Company’s principal business activity is the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in western Canada. It is focused on the development of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in Northeast British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.