Pagegroup PLC (PAGE) Price Target Increased to GBX 412 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 390 ($5.04) to GBX 412 ($5.32) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAGE. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on shares of Pagegroup PLC from GBX 335 ($4.33) to GBX 395 ($5.10) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays PLC upped their price target on shares of Pagegroup PLC from GBX 390 ($5.04) to GBX 410 ($5.29) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of Pagegroup PLC to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.16) to GBX 500 ($6.46) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.91) price target on shares of Pagegroup PLC in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pagegroup PLC from GBX 400 ($5.16) to GBX 430 ($5.55) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pagegroup PLC has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 434.18 ($5.61).

Shares of Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) traded up 1.153148% during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 496.586243. Pagegroup PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 156.30 and a 52 week high of GBX 504.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 450.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 409.65. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.54 billion.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a GBX 8.23 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

About Pagegroup PLC

PageGroup plc, formerly Michael Page International plc, is engaged in the recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services. The Company’s segments include EMEA, United Kingdom, Asia Pacific and Americas. The Company is organized into approximately three brands operating at various levels of the market: Michael Page, Page Personnel and Page Executive.

