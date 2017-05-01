Pagegroup PLC (LON:MPI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 18th, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 550 ($7.10) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 425 ($5.49). Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 38.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MPI. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.36) price target on shares of Pagegroup PLC in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.29) price target on shares of Pagegroup PLC in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. HSBC Holdings plc restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.33) price target on shares of Pagegroup PLC in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pagegroup PLC from GBX 400 ($5.16) to GBX 430 ($5.55) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pagegroup PLC from GBX 360 ($4.65) to GBX 390 ($5.04) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 445.20 ($5.75).

Pagegroup PLC (LON:MPI) traded up 2.96% on Tuesday, hitting GBX 396.90. The stock had a trading volume of 749,472 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 400.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 422.48. Pagegroup PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 353.20 and a 1-year high of GBX 564.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Pagegroup PLC (MPI) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to “Buy”” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/pagegroup-plc-mpi-lifted-to-buy-at-kepler-capital-markets-updated.html.

Pagegroup PLC Company Profile

PageGroup plc, formerly Michael Page International plc, is engaged in the recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services. The Company’s segments include EMEA, United Kingdom, Asia Pacific and Americas. The Company is organized into approximately three brands operating at various levels of the market: Michael Page, Page Personnel and Page Executive.

Receive News & Ratings for Pagegroup PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagegroup PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.