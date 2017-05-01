PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $51.66, but opened at $50.08. PacWest Bancorp shares last traded at $47.96, with a volume of 2,817,423 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $267.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

PACW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. FIG Partners raised their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner acquired 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.75 per share, with a total value of $98,938.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,256,598.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Rusnak acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.75 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,349 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,414.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,572 shares of company stock valued at $218,398 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $12,225,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 167.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,658,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,829,000 after buying an additional 25,431 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 21,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average is $51.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.51.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company is focused on relationship-based business banking to small, middle-market and venture-backed businesses. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank offered a range of loan and deposit products and services through 77 branches located throughout the state of California, one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, and several loan production offices located in cities across the country.

