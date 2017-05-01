PacWest Bancorp (PACW) PT Raised to $63.00

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its target price raised by research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, April 11th. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. FIG Partners set a $61.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.22.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) opened at 49.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.51. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $35.56 and a one year high of $57.53.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $267.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post $2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Rusnak acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.75 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 81,349 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,414.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner acquired 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.75 per share, for a total transaction of $98,938.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 528,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,256,598.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,572 shares of company stock worth $218,398. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1st Global Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.5% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 226,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 10.0% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 102,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 91,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company is focused on relationship-based business banking to small, middle-market and venture-backed businesses. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank offered a range of loan and deposit products and services through 77 branches located throughout the state of California, one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, and several loan production offices located in cities across the country.

