FBR & Co Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

FBR & Co reiterated their outperform rating on shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) in a research note released on Monday, April 17th. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $62.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. FIG Partners increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.22.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) opened at 49.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.51. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.56 and a 12-month high of $57.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average is $51.79.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business earned $267.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post $2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Rusnak bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.75 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,349 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,414.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner bought 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.75 per share, for a total transaction of $98,938.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 528,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,256,598.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,572 shares of company stock worth $218,398. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 429,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,448,000 after buying an additional 17,385 shares during the period. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 12.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC now owns 23,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 88,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,526,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 232,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,983,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company is focused on relationship-based business banking to small, middle-market and venture-backed businesses. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank offered a range of loan and deposit products and services through 77 branches located throughout the state of California, one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, and several loan production offices located in cities across the country.

