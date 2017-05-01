PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) traded up 1.34% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,238 shares. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $57.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.51.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company earned $267.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post $2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/pacwest-bancorp-pacw-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-50.html.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CFO Patrick J. Rusnak purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.75 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,349 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,414.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner purchased 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.75 per share, with a total value of $98,938.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 528,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,256,598.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,572 shares of company stock valued at $218,398. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PACW shares. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 17th. FIG Partners raised their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.22.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company is focused on relationship-based business banking to small, middle-market and venture-backed businesses. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank offered a range of loan and deposit products and services through 77 branches located throughout the state of California, one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, and several loan production offices located in cities across the country.

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.