Packaging Corp Of America’s (PKG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group LLC

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Jefferies Group LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 12th. They currently have a $107.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PKG. Zacks Investment Research cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays PLC cut Packaging Corp Of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America Corp restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.83.

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) opened at 98.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.76. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12-month low of $62.41 and a 12-month high of $101.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.84.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post $5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 53.05%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/packaging-corp-of-america-pkg-earns-buy-rating-from-jefferies-group-llc-updated.html.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 2.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 13.2% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 46,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 19.3% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 4,143.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 33,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 33,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America (PCA) is a producer of containerboard products and uncoated freesheet. The Company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment produces a range of corrugated packaging products. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers and pressure sensitive papers.

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.