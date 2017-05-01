Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) Rating Reiterated by Piper Jaffray Companies

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued on Monday, April 17th. They presently have a $41.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $43.00. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. FBR & Co lifted their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. FIG Partners upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “market-perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) opened at 36.55 on Monday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day moving average is $34.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.69.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $46.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post $1.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Boudreau sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $388,545.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,575. Corporate insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 44.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,234,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,662,000 after buying an additional 381,175 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $11,209,000. Perkins Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 46.6% in the third quarter. Perkins Investment Management LLC now owns 633,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,759,000 after buying an additional 201,210 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $4,788,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $3,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank (the Bank), is a California state-chartered commercial bank. The Company’s principal business is attracting deposits from small and middle market businesses and consumers and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, primarily in commercial business loans and various types of commercial real estate (CRE) loans.

