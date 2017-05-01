Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. FBR & Co lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “market-perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/pacific-premier-bancorp-inc-ppbi-given-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-by-analysts-updated.html.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) opened at 36.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.69. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.78.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $46.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post $1.80 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Boudreau sold 6,436 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $251,325.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,101,575. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 666,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,703,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 34,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 44,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $894,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank (the Bank), is a California state-chartered commercial bank. The Company’s principal business is attracting deposits from small and middle market businesses and consumers and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, primarily in commercial business loans and various types of commercial real estate (CRE) loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.