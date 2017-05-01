Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. FIG Partners raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a market-perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, FBR & Co increased their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a mkt perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) traded up 2.804% on Friday, reaching $37.575. 317,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average of $34.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.613 and a beta of 0.69.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business earned $46.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.48 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post $1.80 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Boudreau sold 6,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $251,325.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,575. Corporate insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 929,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,854,000 after buying an additional 74,173 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 693,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,358,000 after buying an additional 19,450 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 666,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,703,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 46.6% in the third quarter. Perkins Investment Management LLC now owns 633,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,759,000 after buying an additional 201,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,814,000 after buying an additional 62,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank (the Bank), is a California state-chartered commercial bank. The Company’s principal business is attracting deposits from small and middle market businesses and consumers and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, primarily in commercial business loans and various types of commercial real estate (CRE) loans.

