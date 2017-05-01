Pacific Global Investment Management CO Sells 823 Shares of Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,109 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.3% of Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,344,854 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,020,210,000 after buying an additional 17,606,133 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 791.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,263,687 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $825,108,000 after buying an additional 11,775,547 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $686,993,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,129,357 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,644,277,000 after buying an additional 8,757,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 49,271,731 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,061,887,000 after buying an additional 4,250,705 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) opened at 68.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.63 and a 200-day moving average of $62.85. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $69.14.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The software giant reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The company earned $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post $2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $76.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wunderlich raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.97.

In other news, Director William H. Gates III sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $129,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider G Mason Morfit sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $696,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,616,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,890,400 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

