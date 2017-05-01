Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Pacific Biosciences posted an unimpressive first quarter of fiscal 2017, registering wider-than-expected loss. In the past six months, shares of the company underperformed the broader industry in terms of price. On the brighter side, solid contribution from the Instrument and Consumable revenue platforms is a significant positive. We are also upbeat about the higher margin sales of the SequelTM System. However, headwinds related to the limited availability of SMRT cells (Single Molecule, Real-Time) for the Sequel system and higher non-cash operating expenses are expected to mar prospects over the long haul. Meanwhile, the company witnessed significant strength in China. Notably, it has placed numerous system orders in the region with both new and existing customers.”

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) traded up 1.52% during trading on Monday, reaching $4.00. 680,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.80. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The stock’s market cap is $374.16 million.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business earned $24.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 75.50% and a negative net margin of 81.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post ($0.90) EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/pacific-biosciences-of-california-pacb-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,449,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,903,000 after buying an additional 345,672 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,235,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,994,000 after buying an additional 64,408 shares in the last quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,471,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 536,594 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after buying an additional 68,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 26.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,240,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops and manufactures sequencing systems to help scientists resolve genetically complex problems. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. Its Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT) technology enables single molecule, real-time detection of biological processes.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.