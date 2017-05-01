Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 81.99% and a negative return on equity of 75.50%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) opened at 3.94 on Monday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80. The company’s market capitalization is $368.55 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,449,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,903,000 after buying an additional 345,672 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,235,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,994,000 after buying an additional 64,408 shares during the period. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,471,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 536,594 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after buying an additional 68,226 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 26.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,240,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/pacific-biosciences-of-california-pacb-set-to-announce-earnings-on-wednesday-updated.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops and manufactures sequencing systems to help scientists resolve genetically complex problems. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. Its Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT) technology enables single molecule, real-time detection of biological processes.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.