P H Glatfelter Co (GLT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Glatfelter is a paper manufacturing company that manufactures printing papers and tobacco and other specialty papers. The company sells its products throughout the United States and in a number of foreign countries. Most of the company’s printing paper products are directed at the uncoated free-sheet portion of the industry. The company’s tobacco and other specialty papers are used for cigarette manufacturing and other specialty uses such as the manufacture of playing cards, stamps, labels and surgical gowns. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded P H Glatfelter from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) traded up 0.37% on Tuesday, hitting $21.59. The stock had a trading volume of 28,136 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.44. The company has a market cap of $940.42 million, a P/E ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 1.33. P H Glatfelter has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $25.59.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.62 million. P H Glatfelter had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that P H Glatfelter will post $1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from P H Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in P H Glatfelter by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,096,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,132,000 after buying an additional 268,159 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in P H Glatfelter by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,462,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,827,000 after buying an additional 302,518 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in P H Glatfelter by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,852,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,251,000 after buying an additional 171,695 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in P H Glatfelter by 1.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,430,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,021,000 after buying an additional 23,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in P H Glatfelter by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 972,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,227,000 after buying an additional 103,044 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About P H Glatfelter

P. H. Glatfelter Company is a manufacturer of specialty papers and fiber-based engineered materials. The Company operates through three business units: Composite Fibers, Advanced Airlaid Materials and Specialty Papers. Its Composite Fibers business unit is engaged in the sale of single-serve tea and coffee filtration papers, non-woven wallcovering materials, metallized papers, composite laminates papers, and various technically special papers, including substrates for electrical applications.

