Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Numis Securities Ltd

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) was upgraded by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a GBX 1,220 ($15.60) target price on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 930 ($11.89) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments plc in a research note on Thursday. N+1 Singer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.36) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments plc in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments plc in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments plc in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments plc in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 830.33 ($10.62).

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) opened at 958.383911 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 547.23 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 829.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 744.54. Oxford Instruments plc has a 1-year low of GBX 610.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 990.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/oxford-instruments-plc-oxig-stock-rating-upgraded-by-numis-securities-ltd.html.

Oxford Instruments plc Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc is a provider of technology tools and systems for industry and research. The Company operates through three segments: Nanotechnology Tools, Industrial Products and Service. The Nanotechnology Tools segment offers technology products serving research customers in both the public and private sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.