Owens-Illinois’ (OI) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays PLC

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays PLC in a report released on Monday. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00. Barclays PLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.82% from the stock’s current price.

OI has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc dropped their price target on Owens-Illinois from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) traded up 0.78% during trading on Monday, hitting $21.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,129 shares. Owens-Illinois has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $22.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.16.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 86.07% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Owens-Illinois will post $2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 6.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 2.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 67,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc is a manufacturer of glass container products. The Company’s principal product lines are glass containers for the food and beverage industries. The Company’s segments include Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. The Company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits and wine.

