Owens-Illinois Inc (OI) Shares Sold by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,233 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owens-Illinois were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OI. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 6.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) traded down 0.32% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.82. 1,509,389 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.48. Owens-Illinois Inc has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $22.46.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 86.07% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm earned $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Owens-Illinois Inc will post $2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

OI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc cut their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owens-Illinois presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.82.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc is a manufacturer of glass container products. The Company’s principal product lines are glass containers for the food and beverage industries. The Company’s segments include Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. The Company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits and wine.

