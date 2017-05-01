Owens Corning (OC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, “Owens Corning is a world leader in building materials systems and composite solutions. Owens Corning people redefine what is possible each day to deliver high-quality products and services ranging from insulation, roofing, siding and stone, to glass composite materials used in transportation, electronics, telecommunications and other high-performance applications. Owens Corning has become a market-leading innovator of glass-fiber technology with sales. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on OC. Wedbush upgraded Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Macquarie began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays PLC began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.06.

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) opened at 60.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.09. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $46.15 and a 52 week high of $62.79.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. Owens Corning had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company earned $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post $3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.46%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/owens-corning-oc-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

In related news, Director Ralph F. Hake sold 8,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $488,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $619,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 6,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 0.8% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Owens Corning by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Owens Corning by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Holding Co. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 16,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning is engaged in the business of composite and building materials systems, delivering a range of products and services. The Company’s products range from glass fiber used to reinforce composite materials for transportation, electronics, marine, infrastructure, wind-energy and other markets to insulation and roofing for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens Corning (OC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.