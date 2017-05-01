Owens Corning (OC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 12th.
According to Zacks, “Owens Corning is a world leader in building materials systems and composite solutions. Owens Corning people redefine what is possible each day to deliver high-quality products and services ranging from insulation, roofing, siding and stone, to glass composite materials used in transportation, electronics, telecommunications and other high-performance applications. Owens Corning has become a market-leading innovator of glass-fiber technology with sales. “
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on OC. Wedbush upgraded Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Macquarie began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays PLC began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.06.
Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) opened at 60.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.09. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $46.15 and a 52 week high of $62.79.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. Owens Corning had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company earned $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post $3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.46%.
In related news, Director Ralph F. Hake sold 8,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $488,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $619,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 6,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 0.8% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Owens Corning by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Owens Corning by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Holding Co. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 16,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.
About Owens Corning
Owens Corning is engaged in the business of composite and building materials systems, delivering a range of products and services. The Company’s products range from glass fiber used to reinforce composite materials for transportation, electronics, marine, infrastructure, wind-energy and other markets to insulation and roofing for residential, commercial and industrial applications.
