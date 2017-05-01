Overstock.com (OSTK) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Overstock.com earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price target on Overstock.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) traded up 0.86% on Monday, reaching $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,094 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.01. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.66 million, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.57.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $526.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 0.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post $0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Financial Holdings Ltd Fairfax sold 2,487,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $39,844,367.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sam Noursalehi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $55,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at $185,041.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,606,448 shares of company stock worth $42,005,420 over the last three months. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc is an online retailer and incubator of blockchain technology. Through its online retail business, the Company offers a range of price-competitive brand name, non-brand name and closeout products, including furniture, home decor, bedding and bath, housewares, jewelry and watches, apparel and designer accessories, health and beauty products, electronics and computers, and sporting goods.

