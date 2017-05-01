Otter Tail Co. (OTTR) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.72.

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) traded down 0.51% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,440 shares. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $42.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average is $37.95. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business earned $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post $1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OTTR shares. Sidoti raised Otter Tail from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Williams Capital started coverage on Otter Tail in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CFO Kevin G. Moug sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $30,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP George A. Koeck sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $145,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment includes the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota by Otter Tail Power Company (OTP).

