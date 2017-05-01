Osram Licht Ag (OSAGF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osram Licht Ag (NASDAQ:OSAGF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, “OSRAM Licht AG is a manufacturer of lights. The company’s product primarily consists of infrared and laser lights, lamps and light-emitting diodes. OSRAM Licht AG is headquartered in Munich, Germany. “

Separately, DZ Bank AG reissued a buy rating on shares of Osram Licht Ag in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Osram Licht Ag (NASDAQ:OSAGF) opened at 64.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.63 and a 200-day moving average of $56.56. Osram Licht Ag has a 52 week low of $49.79 and a 52 week high of $67.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion and a PE ratio of 39.40.

