Oshkosh Corp (OSK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) to report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Oshkosh Corp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Oshkosh Corp posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oshkosh Corp.

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. Oshkosh Corp had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company earned $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OSK shares. Deutsche Bank AG cut Oshkosh Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Oshkosh Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Oshkosh Corp from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their target price on Oshkosh Corp from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Oshkosh Corp from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) opened at 66.72 on Monday. Oshkosh Corp has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $74.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.69 and a 200 day moving average of $65.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, insider Wilson R. Jones sold 25,000 shares of Oshkosh Corp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,351,233. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Sagehorn sold 47,800 shares of Oshkosh Corp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $3,403,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,616 shares in the company, valued at $9,371,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,300 shares of company stock worth $9,346,105 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp by 3.0% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp by 86.7% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 226,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after buying an additional 105,336 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,206,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,442,000 after buying an additional 31,199 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp by 4.1% in the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 64,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp during the third quarter valued at about $17,988,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oshkosh Corp

Oshkosh Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of access equipment, specialty vehicles and truck bodies for the primary markets of defense, concrete placement, refuse hauling, access equipment, and fire and emergency. The company’s brands include Oshkosh, JLG, Pierce, McNeilus, IMT, Frontline, Jerr-Dan, CON-E-CO and London.

