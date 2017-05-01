Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $463,000 Position in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 0.3% in the third quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 0.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 1.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 1.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) opened at 136.5183 on Monday. PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 has a one year low of $101.75 and a one year high of $136.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.11 and a 200-day moving average of $124.35. PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 also was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 350,494 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 117% compared to the typical daily volume of 161,184 put options.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2742 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%.

About PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

