Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Oritani Financial Corp. had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 29.47%.

Shares of Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) traded up 0.29% on Monday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 227,735 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $731.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.48. Oritani Financial Corp. has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $19.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Oritani Financial Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is 69.31%.

About Oritani Financial Corp.

Oritani Financial Corp. is a holding company for Oritani Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of retail and commercial loan and deposit products. The Bank operates in the New Jersey Counties of Bergen, Hudson, Essex and Passaic. The Bank’s loan portfolio includes residential loans, residential commercial real estate loans, credit or grocery retail commercial real estate loans, other commercial real estate loans, and construction and land loans.

