Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $9,190,000 Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund maintained its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,317 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $334,624,000. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 17,377,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,710,000 after buying an additional 6,099,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,030,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 196.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,664,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,926,000 after buying an additional 3,755,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 20,648,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,619,000 after buying an additional 3,358,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) traded up 0.98% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.76. 3,437,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 1.03. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $53.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day moving average of $42.94.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post $1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Jefferies Group LLC set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group AG cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.23 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.64.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 420,063 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $20,961,143.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $897,347.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,213.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,970,665 shares of company stock worth $274,351,641. Company insiders own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. The Company develops and distributes content and services across various gaming platforms, including video game consoles, personal computers (PC) and mobile devices. Its segments include Activision Publishing, Inc (Activision), Blizzard Entertainment, Inc (Blizzard), King Digital Entertainment (King) and Other.

