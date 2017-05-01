Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $6,721,000 Position in Edison International (EIX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund continued to hold its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Edison International were worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 823.9% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 69.4% in the first quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) traded down 0.744% during trading on Monday, reaching $79.375. 1,187,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Edison International has a 52-week low of $67.44 and a 52-week high of $81.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.964 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The business earned $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edison International will post $4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 80.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.50 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.86.

In related news, insider Ronald L. Litzinger sold 26,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $1,943,252.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,462.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gaddi H. Vasquez sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $292,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,192 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,387. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is the holding company of Southern California Edison Company (SCE). As of December 31, 2016, SCE, a public utility, was primarily engaged in the business of supplying and delivering electricity to an approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California. The Company is also the parent company of Edison Energy Group, Inc (Edison Energy Group), a holding company for subsidiaries engaged in pursuing competitive business opportunities across energy services and distributed solar to commercial and industrial customers.

