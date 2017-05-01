Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $5,783,000 Stake in Equifax Inc. (EFX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund maintained its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFX. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 9.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 3.4% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 127,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,471,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 63.2% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 3.7% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 65.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) traded down 0.11% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,114 shares. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.87 and a 52-week high of $139.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.09 and a 200 day moving average of $126.02. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $832.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.14 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 15.54%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post $6.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens cut Equifax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Equifax from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.27.

Equifax Inc is a global provider of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments and consumers. The Company operates in four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions and Global Consumer Solutions. Its products and services are based on databases of consumer and business information derived from various sources, including credit, financial assets, telecommunications and utility payments, employment, income, demographic and marketing data.

