Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $13.142 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Tyson Foods worth $13,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management AG raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 3,336,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,770,000 after buying an additional 348,317 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 109,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after buying an additional 27,883 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,506,000 after buying an additional 48,498 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after buying an additional 27,089 shares during the period. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 101,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,250,000 after buying an additional 56,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) traded down 0.381% on Monday, reaching $64.015. The company had a trading volume of 1,275,797 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.914 and a beta of 0.17. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.72 and a one year high of $77.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.15 and its 200-day moving average is $63.96.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.33. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post $5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSN shares. Vetr upgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.21 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Argus lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.85.

In other Tyson Foods news, COO Noel W. White sold 116,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $7,285,374.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc is a food company, which is engaged in offering chicken, beef and pork, as well as prepared foods. The Company offers food products under Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Sara Lee, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells and State Fair brands. The Company operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods.

