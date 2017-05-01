Orange SA (ORA) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €20.00 ($21.74) price target on Orange SA (EPA:ORA) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Orange SA in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €20.50 ($22.28) target price on Orange SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Orange SA in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €17.00 ($18.48) target price on Orange SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €16.80 ($18.26) price objective on Orange SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €17.33 ($18.83).

Shares of Orange SA (EPA:ORA) traded down 2.34% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 11,768,370 shares. Orange SA has a 1-year low of €12.38 and a 1-year high of €15.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €14.49 and its 200-day moving average is €14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of €37.77 billion and a PE ratio of 13.69.

Orange SA Company Profile

Orange SA is a telecommunications operator. The Company also provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The Company’s segments include France, Spain, Poland, Belgium and Luxembourg, Central European countries, Africa and Middle East, Enterprise, and International Carriers & Shared Services.

