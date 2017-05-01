Oracle Co. (ORCL) CEO Safra Catz Sells 103,520 Shares

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) CEO Safra Catz sold 103,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $4,659,435.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,447,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Safra Catz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 28th, Safra Catz sold 46,767 shares of Oracle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $2,104,982.67.

On Friday, March 24th, Safra Catz sold 518,072 shares of Oracle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $23,323,601.44.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Safra Catz sold 819,829 shares of Oracle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $36,908,701.58.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Safra Catz sold 109,572 shares of Oracle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $4,946,080.08.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Safra Catz sold 3,000,000 shares of Oracle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $134,970,000.00.

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) traded up 0.29% on Monday, hitting $45.09. 4,607,857 shares of the stock traded hands. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $46.99. The stock has a market cap of $185.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.99. Oracle also was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 30,695 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 315% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,405 call options.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post $2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America Corp lifted their price target on Oracle to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.63 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3,967.5% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 109,904 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 107,202 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.7% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 79.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 88.9% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

