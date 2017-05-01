Opus Bank (OPB) Stake Reduced by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its stake in shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 258,772 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 1.68% of Opus Bank worth $12,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Opus Bank by 380.0% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 360,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Opus Bank by 33.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Opus Bank by 262.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its position in Opus Bank by 46.0% in the first quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 294,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 92,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Opus Bank during the first quarter valued at about $3,746,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) traded up 0.998% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.775. 200,842 shares of the stock were exchanged. Opus Bank has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $38.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75. The firm has a market cap of $847.64 million, a PE ratio of 437.981 and a beta of 1.05.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business earned $68.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.14 million. Analysts predict that Opus Bank will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OPB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Opus Bank in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Hovde Group cut shares of Opus Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Opus Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank is a commercial bank. The Company provides banking products, services and solutions to its clients through its Retail Bank, Commercial Bank, Merchant Bank, and Correspondent Bank. The Company’s Commercial Bank consists Commercial Banking, Business Banking, Healthcare Banking, Technology Banking, Fiduciary Banking, Institutional Syndications and Commercial Real Estate Banking (CREB), which includes Income Property Banking, its Structured Finance Group and Capital Markets Group.

