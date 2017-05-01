Oppenheimer Holdings Weighs in on Chemed Co.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (CHE)

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings raised their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Chemed in a research report issued on Thursday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.09. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Chemed’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $8.51 EPS.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $405.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.75 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 6.77%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 20th.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) opened at 201.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.21. Chemed has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $216.01.

In other news, VP Arthur V. Tucker, Jr. sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $410,146.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $1,243,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,010 shares in the company, valued at $28,422,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,144 shares of company stock worth $4,516,762. Insiders own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 11.4% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 54.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth about $203,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation purchases, operates and divests subsidiaries engaged in various business activities. The Company operates through two segments: the VITAS segment (VITAS) and the Roto-Rooter segment (Roto-Rooter). The Company’s VITAS provides hospice and palliative care services to its patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy and volunteers.

