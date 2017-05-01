Oppenheimer Holdings (OPY) Earning Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE:OPY) have trended positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Oppenheimer Holdings earned a news impact score of 0.29 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 14 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE:OPY) traded up 1.0451% during trading on Monday, reaching $17.4808. 10,067 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $234.87 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99. Oppenheimer Holdings has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $19.65.

Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE:OPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.50. Oppenheimer Holdings had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm earned $213.26 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Oppenheimer Holdings will post $1.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Oppenheimer Holdings’s payout ratio is currently -550.00%.

About Oppenheimer Holdings

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc is a middle-market investment bank and service broker-dealer. The Company is engaged in a range of activities in the securities industry, including retail securities brokerage, institutional sales and trading, investment banking, research, market-making, trust services, and investment advisory and asset management services.

