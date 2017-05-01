PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued their hold rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PNC. Hilliard Lyons cut PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a hold rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.02.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) opened at 119.75 on Monday. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $77.40 and a 12-month high of $131.83. The company has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.31 and a 200 day moving average of $114.89.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 23.90%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will post $8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 165,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.10, for a total value of $21,027,678.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,414,331.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $122.79 per share, with a total value of $122,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,478.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,942 shares of company stock worth $22,367,208 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Honeywell International Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $33,423,000. BP PLC boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. BP PLC now owns 77,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $5,556,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 60,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 510,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,946,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company. The Company has businesses engaged in retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and residential mortgage banking, providing its products and services nationally, as well as other products and services.

