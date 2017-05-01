Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.50. Oppenheimer Holdings had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm earned $213.26 million during the quarter.

Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE:OPY) traded down 1.16% on Monday, reaching $17.10. 27,628 shares of the company were exchanged. Oppenheimer Holdings has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The stock’s market capitalization is $229.76 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Oppenheimer Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is currently -550.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/oppenheimer-holdings-inc-opy-issues-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-50-eps.html.

Oppenheimer Holdings Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc is a middle-market investment bank and service broker-dealer. The Company is engaged in a range of activities in the securities industry, including retail securities brokerage, institutional sales and trading, investment banking, research, market-making, trust services, and investment advisory and asset management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.