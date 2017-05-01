Epizyme Inc (EPZM) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

Research analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EPZM. Zacks Investment Research raised Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Cann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.88.

Shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) opened at 18.05 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is $1.05 billion. Epizyme has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $18.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 1,205.01%. The company earned $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post ($2.63) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Epizyme news, insider Robert A. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $81,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,681.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew E. Singer sold 2,013 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $34,402.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,230.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Epizyme during the third quarter worth about $289,000. SECOR Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Epizyme by 208.7% in the third quarter. SECOR Capital Advisors LP now owns 186,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 126,392 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Epizyme by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 642,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in Epizyme during the third quarter worth about $2,288,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company discovers, develops and plans to commercialize epigenetic therapies for cancer patients. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of novel epigenetic therapies for cancer patients. The Company develops small molecule inhibitors of a class of enzymes known as histone methyltransferases (HMTs).

