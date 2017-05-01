Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Analysts Give Radware Ltd. (RDWR) a $17.00 Price Target

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $17.00 price objective on Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Radware in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Radware from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Radware from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) traded up 0.55% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.42. The stock had a trading volume of 60,202 shares. The stock’s market cap is $709.75 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.55. Radware has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $16.85.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Radware had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The firm earned $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Radware will post $0.19 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/oppenheimer-holdings-inc-analysts-give-radware-ltd-rdwr-a-17-00-price-target.html.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Radware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Radware by 48.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 16,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Radware by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 42,349 shares during the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Radware by 22.5% in the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 249,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 45,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Radware by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 234,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 84,607 shares during the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. is a provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions. The Company’s solutions incorporate Distributed Denial of Service protection, Web application firewall (WAF) and Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) technologies to enable its customers to provide cyber-attack mitigation solutions for a range of applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.