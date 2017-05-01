Oppenheimer Holdings Comments on The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.’s Q2 2017 Earnings (ULTI)

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings decreased their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst B. Schwartz now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for The Ultimate Software Group’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ULTI. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of The Ultimate Software Group from $248.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.14.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) opened at 202.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 200.66 and a beta of 0.97. The Ultimate Software Group has a 52-week low of $180.29 and a 52-week high of $224.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.02 and its 200 day moving average is $197.70.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $228.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Chairman Scott Scherr sold 30,901 shares of The Ultimate Software Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total value of $6,006,845.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 388,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,482,803.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 4,630 shares of The Ultimate Software Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.95, for a total transaction of $921,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,007.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,614 shares of company stock valued at $21,296,409. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group during the third quarter worth approximately $10,219,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in The Ultimate Software Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Ultimate Software Group during the third quarter worth about $31,517,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Ultimate Software Group

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc (Ultimate) is a cloud provider of people management solutions, referred to as human capital management (HCM). The Company’s UltiPro product suite (UltiPro) is an engaging solution that has human resources (HR), payroll and benefits management. As of December 31, 2016, UltiPro included global people management, available in 14 languages with more than 35 country-specific localizations.

