Phillip Md Et Al Frost Acquires 30,800 Shares of Opko Health Inc. (OPK) Stock

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 30,800 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $233,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,262,648.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 27th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 22,500 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.81 per share, for a total transaction of $175,725.00.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 5,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $39,200.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 19,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $142,120.00.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 15,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $112,350.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 27,800 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $201,828.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 13,600 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $101,728.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 18,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $134,820.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 33,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $250,800.00.

On Friday, April 7th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 28,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $212,240.00.

On Thursday, April 6th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 28,600 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $216,788.00.

Shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) opened at 7.77 on Monday. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.34 billion. Opko Health Inc. has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $12.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.10.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business earned $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.82 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Opko Health Inc. will post ($0.12) EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPK. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Opko Health by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,787,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,427,000 after buying an additional 226,132 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Opko Health during the fourth quarter valued at $30,421,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Opko Health by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,589,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,811,000 after buying an additional 30,851 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Opko Health by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,044,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after buying an additional 14,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Opko Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 887,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OPK shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Opko Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Laidlaw restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Opko Health in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Standpoint Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC cut their price objective on Opko Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.64.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc is a healthcare company. Its segments include Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics and Corporate. Pharmaceutical consists of the pharmaceutical operations in Chile, Mexico, Ireland, Israel and Spain and its pharmaceutical research and development operations. Diagnostics consists of the clinical laboratory operations in Bio-Reference Laboratories (Bio-Reference) and its point-of-care operations.

