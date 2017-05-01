Ophir Energy Plc (LON:OPHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank AG in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 18th. They presently have a GBX 120 ($1.55) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OPHR. Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on shares of Ophir Energy Plc from GBX 88 ($1.14) to GBX 105 ($1.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.61) target price on shares of Ophir Energy Plc in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ophir Energy Plc in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Macquarie lowered shares of Ophir Energy Plc to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.23) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, GMP Securities restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Ophir Energy Plc in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 97.36 ($1.26).

Shares of Ophir Energy Plc (LON:OPHR) traded up 0.291545% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 85.741806. Ophir Energy Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 63.49 and a 12 month high of GBX 103.41. The stock’s market cap is GBX 605.42 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 87.37.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Ophir Energy Plc’s (OPHR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank AG” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/ophir-energy-plc-ophr-given-buy-rating-at-deutsche-bank-ag-updated.html.

Ophir Energy Plc Company Profile

Ophir Energy plc is an upstream oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Asia and Africa. The principal activity of the Company is the development of offshore and deepwater oil and gas exploration assets. The Company’s geographical segments are Africa, Asia and are head-quartered in London, United Kingdom.

