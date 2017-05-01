Viking Fund Management LLC Acquires 108,100 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,100 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises approximately 2.4% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC owned about 0.15% of ONEOK worth $17,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blenheim Capital Management BV purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 51.0% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) opened at 52.61 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.56 and a 52 week high of $59.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average of $54.03. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.19.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 9.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post $1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 182.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc is the sole general partner of ONEOK Partners, L.P. (ONEOK Partners), a master limited partnership engaged in the gathering, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The Company operates through three business segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines.

