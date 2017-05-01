ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ONEOK by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,680,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,142,000 after buying an additional 584,770 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ONEOK by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,487,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,823,000 after buying an additional 71,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,193,000. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 308.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,037,000 after buying an additional 1,145,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,376,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,023,000 after buying an additional 141,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) traded up 0.49% during trading on Monday, reaching $52.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,060 shares. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.56 and a 52 week high of $59.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.03.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post $1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 182.22%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/oneok-inc-oke-shares-bought-by-whittier-trust-co.html.

OKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded ONEOK to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc is the sole general partner of ONEOK Partners, L.P. (ONEOK Partners), a master limited partnership engaged in the gathering, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The Company operates through three business segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines.

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.