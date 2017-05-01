Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact One Liberty Properties (OLP) Share Price

Press coverage about One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) has been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. One Liberty Properties earned a daily sentiment score of 0.24 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) opened at 24.28 on Monday. One Liberty Properties has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $25.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.95. The firm has a market cap of $446.73 million, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.81%.

In related news, insider Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $46,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting of retail, industrial, flex, and health and fitness properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 114 properties and participated in joint ventures that own five properties.

