Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc (OMED) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Leerink Swann

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OMED) had its price target hoisted by Leerink Swann from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, April 11th. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oncomed Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 price target on Oncomed Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED) opened at 3.94 on Tuesday. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38. The firm’s market cap is $147.35 million.

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.08. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,307.23% and a negative net margin of 409.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oncomed Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.97) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oncomed Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Alicia J. Hager sold 4,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $39,102.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sunil Patel sold 5,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $52,131.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,543 shares of company stock worth $149,880 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 217,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,003,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after buying an additional 91,835 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,812,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,711,000 after buying an additional 472,669 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 292.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 36,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 326,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 25,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

About Oncomed Pharmaceuticals

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc (OncoMed) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address the fundamental biology driving cancer’s growth, resistance, recurrence and metastasis. The Company’s therapeutic candidates and preclinical programs include Demcizumab (Anti-DLL4, OMP-21M18), Tarextumab (Anti-Notch2/3, OMP-59R5), Vantictumab (anti-Fzd7, OMP-18R5), Ipafricept (Fzd8-Fc, OMP-54F28), Brontictuzumab (Anti-Notch1, OMP-52M51), Navicixizumab (Anti-DLL4/VEGF Bispecific, OMP-305B83), Anti-RSPO3 (OMP-131R10), Anti-TIGIT (OMP-313M32) and GITRL-Fc trimer (OMP-336B11).

