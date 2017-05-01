ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) Given Media Impact Score of 0.04

Media headlines about ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ON Semiconductor Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ON. Vetr raised shares of ON Semiconductor Corp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.85 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group AG cut shares of ON Semiconductor Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor Corp in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor Corp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor Corp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.56.

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) traded down 0.035% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.175. 364,700 shares of the company were exchanged. ON Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.965 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44.

ON Semiconductor Corp Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation offers a portfolio of sensors, power management, connectivity, custom and system on chip (SoC), analog, logic, timing, and discrete devices. The Company’s segments include Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group offers a range of discrete, module and integrated semiconductor products.

