Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $11.377 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92,696 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $11,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 129.1% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $122,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $125,000. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, SRB Corp boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) traded down 1.17% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.12. 2,701,372 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.62. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $89.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post $5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

OMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America Corp initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.92.

In other news, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $171,049.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,912.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $119,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 37,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,079.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc is a holding company. The Company provides advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. The Company’s branded networks and agencies operate in all markets around the world and provide a range of services, which it groups into four disciplines: advertising, customer relationship management (CRM), public relations and specialty communications.

