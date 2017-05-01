Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, April 17th. The brokerage issued an in-line rating and a $91.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America Corp started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Omnicom Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded Omnicom Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) opened at 82.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.57 and a 200 day moving average of $84.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.28. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $89.66.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 40.97%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post $5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $119,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 37,175 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,079.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 2,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $171,049.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,912.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 129.1% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth $122,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth $125,000. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, SRB Corp raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc is a holding company. The Company provides advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. The Company’s branded networks and agencies operate in all markets around the world and provide a range of services, which it groups into four disciplines: advertising, customer relationship management (CRM), public relations and specialty communications.

