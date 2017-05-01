Insider Selling: Omeros Co. (OMER) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Director Thomas J. Cable sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $49,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at $660,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) opened at 16.32 on Monday. The company’s market cap is $715.18 million. Omeros Co. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $17.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Omeros by 15.2% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,085,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after buying an additional 671,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Omeros by 20.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,015,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after buying an additional 338,263 shares during the last quarter. Cpcm LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros during the fourth quarter valued at $12,709,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Omeros by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 959,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Omeros by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after buying an additional 41,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMER. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, WBB Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market, as well as orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies and disorders of the central nervous system. Its marketed drug product, Omidria (phenylephrine and ketorolac injection), is used during cataract surgery or intraocular lens (IOL) replacement.

