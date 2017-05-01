Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.63 Per Share

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.
Omega Healthcare Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Omega Healthcare Investors has a payout ratio of 74.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.6%.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) opened at 33.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.51. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $38.09.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.40. The firm earned $234.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.14 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 40.67% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post $2.02 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, March 27th. Vetr cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.01 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.06.
In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $386,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 411,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,045.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $2,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 324,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,018,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company maintains a portfolio of long-term healthcare facilities and mortgages on healthcare facilities located in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through the segment, which consists of investments in healthcare-related real estate properties.
